Sreesanth picks his favourite India captain

S Sreesanth had some of the greatest moments while playing for India in a career spanning around six years.

When Sreesanth broke into the national team, there was a lot of hype around him for different reasons.

S Sreesanth had some of the greatest moments while playing for India in a career spanning around six years. He played under various captains and did reasonably well in his international career. Now, years after playing his final game for the Indian team, Sreesanth has named his favourite captain he has played under.

When Sreesanth broke into the national team, there was a lot of hype around him for different reasons. He had a good pace, which made him a fiery bowler, and Sreensanth could also generate that extra bounce to stifle the batters. Moreover, he also had the aggression of a fast bowler that made him worth watching.

All these factors resulted in his Indian debut, as Sreesanth was looked at as an X-factor, and the team management would include him in the squad for the same. He also lived up to the hype, delivering some of the brilliant spells across formats for India. He also played a pivotal role in India’s successful campaign in the T20 World Cup 2007.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Team of the Tournament

Sreesanth picked up 6 wickets in the tournament, including a match-winning spell against Australia in the semifinal in Durban. He also did reasonably well in the other two formats, and some of his performances are still remembered.

S Sreesanth names the best captain in his international career

In a talk with Sportskeeda, S Sreesanth talked about various things regarding cricket and his career. In the same interview, the pacer revealed his favourite captain during his career. To everyone’s surprise, the name of the captain is not MS Dhoni.

“I want to say MS Dhoni, and naturally so because I was lucky enough to win two World Cups under him. But for me, it’s Rahul Dravid,” exclaimed Sreesanth. “He (Dravid) could have easily said, ‘I don’t want this new bowler. Give me my trusted one.’ But he backed me and gave me the break in international cricket. I am confident not many will agree with what I have said.”

Under Rahul Dravid, Sreesanth played in 37 matches for India and scalped 82 wickets at an average of 30.69 across formats. His career-best bowling figures of 8/99 also came under Dravid’s leadership.

No wonder Sreesanth named Rahul Dravid as his favourite captain. Dravid showed trust in Sreesanth during his initial days, helping him immensely. While the trophies came under MS Dhoni, Sreesanth got to show his talent with the ball under Dravid.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.