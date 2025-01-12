‘I Don’t See It Happening’: Adam Zampa’s Damning Message As Star Opens Up on Test Omission

He has been crucial in Australia’s immense success in limited-over formats in recent years, consistently providing vital breakthroughs while bowling tough overs.

Adam Zampa has expressed his views on the non-selection to Australia’s Test squad for the impending Test series against Sri Lanka away from home. On Fox Cricket, he admitted he never had high expectations of getting selected in the longest format, citing the dominance of finger spinners over wrist spinners in red-ball cricket.

“I don’t think I ever had really high expectations. When you suss the numbers out between wrist spin and finger spin over there, it definitely leans more towards finger spin … (but) I was still hopeful. That burning desire to play Test cricket was definitely still there – and if anywhere, I thought Sri Lanka was going to be the best option. There are so many good spinners coming through. I love watching wrist spin in Test cricket, (but) there’s obviously not a lot of it.”

Adam Zampa has played in 106 ODIs and 95 T20Is for Australia and has been the main spinner across white-ball formats. He has been crucial in Australia’s immense success in limited-over formats in recent years, consistently providing vital breakthroughs while bowling tough overs.

Also Read: 664 Average in 7 Matches: Delhi Capitals Batter Activates ‘God Mode’ Ahead of IPL 2025; Likely To Start in Playing XI

However, Zampa has yet to make his Test debut, even though he has featured in as many as 41 First Class matches. Australia have preferred finger spinners in subcontinent Tests, mostly due to the control they offer.

I don’t see it happening: Adam Zampa on whether wrist spinners will play more Tests

Adam Zampa admitted that finger spinners naturally provide more control than wrist spinners, but wrist spinners are more attacking. However, he feels leg spinners might not play as many Test matches as finger spinners.

“I don’t know, I wouldn’t say if you’re a young leg spinner coming through, you’ll never play Test cricket. But I think if you were looking to play a lot of Test cricket as a leg spinner, I don’t see it happening.”

Adam Zampa might be a bit more disappointed, given he would have been more than handy in Sri Lanka, where spinners always get more purchase. However, he has played only three Sheffield Shield contests across three seasons due to his white-ball commitments.

The three spinners for the Sri Lanka series are Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann. With more white-ball games than ever, Zampa is unlikely to be brought into the Test setup in the near future.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.