Adam Zampa injures himself in a funny and freak accident ahead of the India game

India will be up against Australia in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (October 8). It is the most-awaited clash of the tournament so far, with both teams featuring in their first game of the season. Both teams have depth in their respective groups and are among the favourites to win the competition and add to their trophy cabinet.

However, as they prepare for the clash, there are a few fitness concerns in both teams. For India, Shubman Gill is down with dengue and all set to miss the game. The team management will give him every possible opportunity, but he is unlikely to miss the encounter, which is a massive blow for the team.

For Australia, Marcus Stoinis is still ‘touch and go’, according to the skipper Pat Cummins. He suffered a hamstring injury during the India series last month, and the final decision will be taken early tomorrow. However, the news about Adam Zampa’s injury has left everyone chuckling.

Adam Zampa met an accident while swimming in a pool a few days back. Zampa hit a wall of the pool while swimming in an unfortunate way to give another scare to the team. It is a hilarious way to get yourself injured.

Adam Zampa injured in a funny accident in the swimming pool

Adam Zampa was swimming in a pool when this unfortunate incident happened. Pat Cummins revealed that Zampa thought he was going straight but instead crashed towards the step of the pool in Chennai.

“He swam to the pool wall, apparently. He said he had his eyes closed and thought he was swimming in a straight line and swam into the step in the pool. It looks impressive,” stated Cummins with a big laugh.

Pat Cummins also added that Australia’s premium spinner is good to go. However, Zampa did have a sore face after this funny incident.

“He's good. He's just a little bit sore, so we've had a pretty quiet week or two but he's ready to go,” added the Australian skipper.

Adam Zampa is a vital player for Australia this World Cup. He has been among the most consistent ODI bowlers, and his vast experience playing in Indian conditions will benefit Australia. The team management will have to make sure Zampa doesn’t get involved in such a chucklesome accident again.

