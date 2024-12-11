News
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
News
December 11, 2024 - 1:41 pm

After Riling Up Virat Kohli, Bangladesh Pacer Offends West Indies Batter With Rude Throw

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

It led to a verbal confrontation between the players.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib

During the ongoing WI vs BAN ODI series, Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib managed to offend Windies batter Brandon King the same way he riled up India star Virat Kohli in the T20 World Cup 2024 earlier this year.

What happened between Kohli and Tanzim was that the latter gave a fiery send-off with an aggressive celebration after clean bowling him.

Similarly, duing the 2nd WI vs BAN game, Sakib couldn’t control his aggression and tried to get under Brandon’s skin by throwing the ball at him.

The incident happened on the final delivery of the sixth over. It was a length ball, which King drove straight back to the bowler. Sakib collected the ball and aimed a throw at the striker’s end, hitting the batter in the process. Interesingly, Sakib also appealed for obstruction of the field, although King was in his crease.

This sequence of events led to a conforntation between the two players, prompting the umpires to step in. After addressing both cricketers, the situation was brought under control and play resumed.

Check the video of the incident below.

West Indies seal series with an unassailable 2-0 lead

Speaking about the match, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib tried to instigate the opposition, it clearly did not work as he remained wicketless throughout the game. Tanzim Sakib however managed to contribute with the bat, scoring a crucial 45(62) despite being a tailender and propelled the visitors to 227 runs.

During the chase, Brandon King and Evin Lewis got the hosts to flying start with a solid 109-run partnership. Unfortunately, Lewis fell just short of his half-century, dismissed for 49 after being caught and bowled by Rishad Hossain.

ALSO READ: ‘Why do you deserve it?’ – David Warner slams former teammate Glenn Maxwell over Test ambitions

Kaecy Carty contributed significantly, forming a 66-run stand with King for the second wicket before King departed after a well-made 86. Shai Hope (17*) and Sherfane Rutherford (24*) ensured a comfortable finish, guiding their team to victory with seven wickets in hand.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Brandon King
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Virat Kohli
WI vs BAN

