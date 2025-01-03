After Rohit Sharma, Selectors Set To Hold Talks With Virat Kohli Post Sydney Test

Both parties will discuss the way forward as the Indian team is all set to enter its biggest-ever transition.

While India Test skipper Rohit Sharma decided to drop himself for the ongoing Sydney Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), it is understood that he has already played his last game for India in the longest format. Rohit had been struggling with the bat and his captaincy decisions on the tour weren’t the best either.

Now according to an Indian Express report, after Rohit, the Indian management is set to hold talks with former skipper and premier batter Virat Kohli regarding his Test future.

Post the BGT in Australia, both parties will discuss the way forward as the Indian team is all set to enter its biggest-ever transition.

Virat Kohli too has been struggling to deliver the goods with the bat, managing just one century so far in the BGT. Barring that one knock, Kohli registered paltry scores of 7, 11, 3, 36, 5 and 17.

Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, one other senior player expected to survive the transformation

With Virat and Rohit’s future in the longest format hanging by a thread and Ravichandran Ashwin also announcing his retirement after the third Test in the ongoing BGT, only Ravindra Jadeja remains as the other senior player in the Test squad.

However, Jadeja is expected to continue to remain in the scheme of things with the all-rounder’s presence being valued during the transition phase.

For Rohit however, as things stand, it is highly unlikely that the selectors will include him in their plans beyond the current tour of Australia.

In Rohit’s absence, talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah is expected to take over the captaincy reins in the longest format. He already marshalled the troops in the first Test in Perth which Rohit missed due to the birth of his second child and once again the final Sydney Test after Rohit got dropped.

