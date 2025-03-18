After Virat Kohli’s Comments, BCCI Likely to Ease Family Rule for Players on Tours

He expressed his dissatisfaction recently during an RCB event.

After India’s legendary batter Virat Kohli emphasised the importance of having family members on long tours, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to ease its existing regulations.

Following India’s 1-3 loss in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the BCCI introduced a rule restricting players’ families to a 14-day stay on tours lasting 45 days or more. For shorter tours, the families were allowed to stay for up to a week.

Recently, Kohli shared his thoughts on this policy, highlighting how the presence of family members, especially during tough times, can positively impact a player’s mental well-being and performance. He expressed these views while speaking with Isa Guha at Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Innovational Lab Indian Sports Summit in Bengaluru.

Now, in a recent development, the BCCI is reportedly open to tweak the rule, allowing players to apply for permission for extended family stays.

