Former India star quits political party to play for Mumbai Indians franchise

The dynamic batter has previously plied his trade for Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL.

A former Indian cricketer. announced earlier today that he has decided to step away from his recent venture into politics to join MI Emirates, the sister team of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians for the 2024 edition of the International League T20.

He had recently joined the YSR Congress Party, the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh. However, in a recent update, Ambati Rayudu has decided to quit his political affiliation in a bid to play in the ILT20 2024.

"I Ambati Rayudu will be representing the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming ILt20 from jan 20th in Dubai. Which requires me to be politically non affiliated whilst playing professional sport," he said in a statement on X.

Rayudu announced his decision to quit the party on Saturday (January 6) on X saying, "This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time. Thank You."

Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from all cricket last year

Having retired from both IPL and international cricket in the previous year, Rayudu boasts an impressive record of 203 matches in the IPL for Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. During his career, he scored 4348 runs at an average just over 28, with a striking rate of 127.54.

Beyond the statistical achievements, Rayudu's impact in the middle overs and his adeptness in facing spinners were instrumental in influencing game outcomes. Notably, he played a crucial role in the title-winning campaign for the CSK side in 2023.

MI Emirates is scheduled to kick off their participation in the Middle Eastern T20 league on January 20, facing the Dubai Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium. Rayudu will be joining former MI and CK players like DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and Trent Boult in the competition.

