Andre Russell fires warning before IPL 2024; slams 28 runs in one over against Rajasthan Royals bowler

Andre Russell hit 4 fours and 7 sixes in his breathtaking innings.

A breathtaking knock by Andre Russell took West Indies to an excellent score after chosing to bat here at the Perth stadium. Russell showed his big-hitting prowess once again by smashing 28 runs in an over bowled by Adam Zampa. Known for his power-hitting, Russell seemed in fine touch and used his strength to great effect.

Dre Russ came in to bat when West Indies were in deep trouble at 79-5 in 8.4 overs. But the big Jamaican bided his time and started cautiously. But once he got his eye in, he took the bowlers apart in his usual way.

Legspinner Adam Zampa came in to bowl the 19th over of the match and was brutally dealt by Russell. The big-hitting Windies allrounder started the over with a six over long on. The second ball turned out to be a dot but that was the last non-boundary ball of the over. In the next four balls, Russell hit three sixes and a four. The over went for 28 runs, destroying Zampa’s figures which read 4-0-65-1. This was Zampa’s most expensive spell in T20 cricket.

Andre Russell, that was special.



71 runs

29 balls

7 sixes

4 fours#AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/R3QV56nZsP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 13, 2024

Marathon partnership between Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford

Andre Russell, along with Sherfane Rutherford, stitched together a marathon partnership of 139 runs in just 11 overs to propel West Indies to 220/6 in their 20 overs. Russell scored 71 off just 29 balls which included 4 fours and 7 huge sixes. Meanwhile, Rutherford remained unbeaten on 67 off 40 balls with 5 fours and 5 sixes.

Despite having the tourists on the mat, Australia have a huge target to chase. The score gives West Indies a shot at their first win in the T20I series.

Russell will play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming season of IPL. He has been a match-winner for KKR over the years and the franchise will be happy to see him bat like that. Meanwhile, Adam Zampa will represent Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024.