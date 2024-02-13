Latest KKR recruit ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is

The Sri Lanka-Afghanistan T20I series will take place on February 17, 19, and 21 at Dambulla.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman will turn out for Kolkata Knight Riders this season in IPL 2024.

Afghanistan and KKR mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. As per a release by the ACB (Afghanistan Cricket Board), Mujeeb had sustained a sprain in his right phalanx (hand) before the start of ODI series in Sri Lanka.

Along with Mujeeb, Afghanistan T20I captain Rashid Khan is also ruled out as he is recovering from back surgery. Ibrahim Zadran, who led Afghanistan during the T20I series against India, will be the captain in this series as well. The matches will be played on February 17, 19, and 21 in Dambulla.

‘This series is a good opportunity for us to test our bench strength’: Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil

Afghanistan chief selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil believes that this is a good opportunity for them to test their bench strength. “We have a close sight on the upcoming T20 World Cup for which we want to prepare a very good mix of players consisting of both juniors and seniors. This series alongside the three T20Is against Ireland in March is a good opportunity for us to test our bench strength and finalize a good squad for the mega event,” he said.

Before travelling to Sri Lanka, Mujeeb played for Gulf Giants in the ILT20, where he had disappointing returns. He picked up just 3 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 42.33. Mujeeb also played two T20Is against India in January, where he picked up 2 wickets.

Afghanistan are currently having a disappointing tour of Sri Lanka. They lost the one-off Test and have already lost the two T20Is with one more to go.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was recruited by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 auction for his base price INR 2 crore. Along with Mujeeb, KKR have a no. of mystery spinners in their squad like Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy.