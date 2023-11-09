Angelo Mathews was aware of being timed out before Shakib's appeal

Mathews was promptly informed by on-field umpire Richard Illingworth that he had only 30 seconds remaining to prepare to face the bowler.

Angelo Mathews was aware of the impending risk of a timed out dismissal as he stepped onto the field to bat during Sri Lanka's 2023 ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh in Delhi on Monday (November 6). According to ESPNcricinfo, Mathews was promptly informed by on-field umpire Richard Illingworth that he had only 30 seconds remaining to prepare to face the bowler.

Due to a malfunctioning chin strap on his helmet causing an additional delay, Mathews failed to ready himself to face the bowler within the mandated two-minute timeframe. Immediately after Sri Lanka's defeat, Mathews contended that he had done no "wrong" and suggested that the match officials could have exercised "common sense" in light of the equipment malfunction.

The ICC's playing conditions for World Cups dictate that the incoming batter must be prepared to face the bowler within two minutes of the previous wicket falling. Within this two-minute window, the batter must not only be ready to face the ball but also have taken guard. According to protocol, the TV umpire initiates the countdown immediately following the fall of the preceding wicket.

The protocol requires a batter to inform the on-field umpire of any delay

Mathews took to the field to bat, one minute and ten seconds after Samarawickrama was caught. He approached the crease and exchanged a brief word and a glove bump with non-striker Charith Asalanka near the batting crease, following Illingworth's notification that he had 30 seconds left.

Approximately one minute and fifty-five seconds had elapsed since the dismissal and Mathews had yet to assume his batting position. While adjusting his chin strap, it detached from his helmet.

Instead of notifying the on-field umpires - Marais Erasmus at the bowler's end and Illingworth at square leg - Mathews was observed signaling to the Sri Lanka dugout for a replacement helmet. The standard practice is for a player to inform the on-field umpires before seeking replacement equipment, both out of respect and to ensure that match officials can effectively manage the timing of the game.

