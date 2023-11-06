WATCH: Angelo Mathews gives a witty send-off to Shakib Al Hasan

Angelo Mathews gave a send-off to Shakib Al Hasan by pointing at his wrist with a wry smile on his face after dismissing him on what was the first delivery of the 32nd over.

Angelo Mathews gave a send-off to Shakib Al Hasan by pointing at his wrist with a wry smile on his face after dismissing him on what was the first delivery of the 32nd over. It was always on the cards, given what had transpired earlier in the first innings. Mathews has had his revenge finally.

While chasing a fighting 280 total, Bangladesh didn’t get the best of the starts, as they lost their openers within seven overs. However, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan provided stability to the innings and weaved a prudent partnership in the chase. Sri Lanka did try several things but couldn’t break the partnership.

There were several verbal spats in the middle. These two teams have always been involved in controversies, and things have gone to a whole new level today. Angelo Mathews was timed out after failing to face the ball within the allotted three minutes.

Things riled immediately, and the players from both teams didn’t miss any opportunity to get involved in the spat throughout the rest of the match. So when Shakib was finally dismissed, funnily by Angelo Mathews, the scenes got a bit ugly. Obviously, Mathews wasn’t going to let Shakib go easily.

Angelo Mathews gives a funny send-off to Shakib Al Hasan

Angelo Mathews might be one of the calmest players on the field, but he had a reason to be animated today. After all, his dismissal was an unfortunate one. So when he got Shakib out, he made sure to give a cheeky send-off to the batter.

Mathews bowled a slower delivery, but Shakib was early into his shot and got the leading edge of the bat. The ball flew towards the mid-off region, and Asalanka dived forward to complete a fine catch. Shakib had to depart after playing his best knock of the season.

However, Angelo Mathews quickly pointed towards his wrist, showing Shakib that it was time to go back. This gesture was clearly due to Mathews’ dismissal earlier. It was a cheeky and deliberate gesture by Mathews, as his smile confirmed.

This rivalry has taken a massive leap today. Whenever these two teams meet next time, expect more ugly incidents on and off the field. Surely, the players won’t take things lightly from here on.

