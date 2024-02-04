WATCH: After timed out, Angelo Mathews involved in another unusual mode of dismissal

He has been involved in another bizarre dismissal, and while he might find himself unlucky, Mathews can’t blame anyone else now.

It was a display of mediocre cricket all around, for the bowler bowled a really loose delivery, and the batter found the worst possible way to get dismissed.

Angelo Mathews got out hit wicket in the only Test against Afghanistan off Qais Ahmad on a score of 141. It was an unfortunate dismissal since the ball was there to hit, and while Mathews thwacked it, he couldn’t stop his bat, which also disturbed the stumps.

It was a tremendous knock from the veteran batter, who completed his 16th Test ton to put Sri Lanka in a commanding position. He played his shots all around the ground and tired the Afghanistan players in the middle to help his team attain a whopping first-innings lead.

However, Mathews’ dismissal was unlucky, and he has made a habit of getting out in the weirdest possible ways. He was timed out against Bangladesh in the World Cup last year after the batter failed to get ready in time to face the ball.

Also Read: AB de Villiers reveals real reason for Virat Kohli’s absence for IND-ENG Test

That dismissal fetched ample traction, for it was the first-ever such instance in the history of the game, and Mathews also blamed the umpires and match officials, terming the verdict wrong. He has been involved in another bizarre dismissal, and while he might find himself unlucky, Mathews can’t blame anyone else now.

Angelo Mathews gets out hit wicket against Afghanistan

Qais Ahmad bowled a short-length delivery down outside the leg stump, probably slipped out of his hand, to Angelo Mathews during the end moments of the second day. Mathews rightly pounced on it and pulled it towards the backward square leg in a no-man region.

Telegram Group Join Now

However, as he connected the shot, his bat was in full swing, and Mathews couldn’t control it. The willow hit the stumps and dislodged the bails to dismiss Mathews in the form of a hit wicket.

Mathews was distraught, for he couldn’t believe his luck and sat there for a few seconds in despair. Even the on-air commentators took time to figure out what transpired in the middle.

It was a display of mediocre cricket all around, for the bowler bowled a really loose delivery, and the batter found the worst possible way to get dismissed. Mathews failed to complete his 150 and registered another unusual mode of dismissal.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.