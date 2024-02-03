AB de Villiers reveals real reason for Virat Kohli’s absence for IND-ENG Test

The former Proteas skipper revealed that he checked on Virat Kohli after the India batter withdrew from the first two Tests of the England series.

Star India batter Virat Kohli opted to sit out of the first two Tests of the five-match series against England. While the Indian board (BCCI) confirmed the news of Kohli's absence, no official reason was provided for the same. Instead BCCI urged fans and media not to speculate the reasons for Kohli's decision.

Now in a recent discovery, former Proteas skipper and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate in IPL AB de Villiers has revealed the real reason for Kohli's absence.

De Villiers shared that he reached out to Virat Kohli after the Indian cricketer opted out of the first two Tests in the England series. Mr. 360 reassured his followers that Virat Kohli is in good health, spending quality time with his family and disclosed that the couple, Kohli and Anushka Sharma is anticipating the arrival of their second child.

AB de Villiers referred to their text message conversation before confirming the news of the second child for the former Indian captain and his wife.

De Villiers reveals real reason for Kohli's withdrawal for first two England Tests

"All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is doing well," AB de Villiers said in his YouTube show on Saturday.

Thankyou for the update ABD ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FT1eZ1N1oe — Kohlified. (@123perthclassic) February 3, 2024

ALSO READ: Babar Azam picks RCB legend as his dream batting partner

While the Indian cricket board urged fans to respect the family's privacy, speculations still arose regarding the reasons behind Virat Kohli's absence from the ongoing Test series. Recently, Vikas Kohli, Virat Kohli's brother, dismissed rumors circulating on social media about their mother's health, clarifying that she is in good condition.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.