Babar disclosed the answer in an interactive Q & A session with fans on his social media handle.

Former Pakistan skipper and star batter Babar Azam has chosen a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) legend as his favorite batting partner in an interactive Q & A session with fans on his social media handle. Babar Azam, who is currently plying his trade in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2024) also lauded the RCB star for his contributions across his illustrious career.

Notably, AB de Villiers joined RCB in IPL 2011 after making a move from the Delhi franchise (then-Delhi Daredevils) and has amassed nearly 5000 runs at a strike rate of 158.63 in 11 seasons.

The Proteas had a remarkable international cricket career too, spanning nearly 15 years and captivating fans with his innovative batting style and numerous match-winning performances. His impressive tally includes 47 centuries and he also set the record for the fastest ODI century, achieving it in just 31 deliveries.

ALSO READ: New SRH signing released to 'refresh' from international ODI squad

Babar Azam picks RCB legend as his dream batting partner

When asked about his dream batting partner, Babar said: "AB de Villiers is always my dream batting partner. I have played against him but not with him."

Surprisingly, De Villiers joined the conversation through his X (formerly Twitter) handle and responded: "Would have loved to bat with u too my man."

Would have loved to bat with u too my man👌👏 @babarazam258 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) February 1, 2024

The 29-year-old Pakistani cricketer has emerged as one of the top batters globally, accumulating over 13,000 runs, including an exceptional 31 centuries. Following Pakistan's disappointing 2023 World Cup campaign, he decided to step down from captaincy across all formats.

However, the team's struggles continued in the recent Trans-Tasmanian tour, experiencing a 0-3 Test series whitewash against Australia and a 1-4 defeat to New Zealand in the T20Is. Despite facing challenges in the Test series against Australia, Babar Azam regained his form, showcasing his skills with half-centuries in three out of the five T20Is against New Zealand.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.