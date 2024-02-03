New SRH signing released to 'refresh' from international ODI squad

SRH picked up the batting stalwart following his 2023 ODI World Cup heroics for a staggering amount at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai last year.

In a recent development, the Australian team management has decided to release a new Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recruit for the remainder of the white-ball series against the West Indies. SRH picked up the Australian batting stalwart following his 2023 ODI World Cup heroics for a staggering INR 6.8 crore at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai last year.

Travis Head was released to "refresh" following a busy Test summer and won't play in the final two AUS vs WI ODIs or the three T20Is that follow and will return home to Adelaide for a break ahead of Australia’s T20 and Test tour of New Zealand later this month.

The left-hander looked fatigued during last night's first ODI at the MCG. He slammed his first ball for four before swinging and missing at another two, then edging behind for four and giving away his wicket cheaply. However, SRH wouldn't be too happy with the development as the IPL 2024 is lined up next.

SRH hoping for a rejuvenated start in IPL 2024

Remarkably, Head stole the show in the 2023 ODI World Cup final when he helped his team defeat India in the summit clash. In pursuit of 241 runs, Head struck out 137 runs in 120 deliveries to seal the victory for the Men in Yellow.



After a dismal season, SRH now hopes to improve and was highly active in the IPL 2024 auction.

After spending a lot of money on another Aussie - Pat Cummins(Rs. 20.50 crores), the team is eager to do better in the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Hyderabad will be hoping the new recruits will help them make a deep run in 2024 after a disappointing season in 2023, where they finished at the bottom of the table with eight points in 14 matches.

