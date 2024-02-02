'MI philosophy was winning' - Retired CSK player makes controversial comment

The former IPL star opened up on the team culture when he was a part of the franchise.

In a recent statement, a former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer made a controversial statement during his stint with the latter. Reflecting on his time with the franchise, the former IPL star shared insights into the team culture.

Ambati Rayudu embarked on his IPL journey with the MI franchise in 2010 and played a crucial role in the team for nearly a decade until parting ways post-IPL 2017.

In his inaugural season with the franchise in 2010, he showcased an impressive performance, accumulating 356 runs. Over the next six seasons, he consistently scored over 300 runs in four of them. To date, he stands as the fourth-highest run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, having scored 2635 runs in 136 games, including 14 centuries.

Ambati Rayudu opens up on 'MI attitude'

Mumbai Indians did not secure an IPL victory in the first five seasons but went on to claim the title thrice from 2013 to 2017. Former India batter Ambati Rayudu outlined what made Mumbai Indians such a successful side.

Rayudu said in a chat with the Mumbai Indians website, "MI philosophy was winning mentality that everyone carries. We all always wanted to win & contribute. If not with the bat with catch, run-out, that sort an attitude was there in everyone. We used to call it ‘MI Attitude’, where everybody was giving it their all".

Following his departure from Mumbai Indians, Ambati Rayudu joined the Chennai Super Kings and experienced another prosperous stint in the IPL. He secured three IPL titles in six seasons with the franchise before deciding to retire from the IPL in 2023.

