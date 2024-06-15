Former India coach gives big disclaimer on Gambhir taking up the role

The BCCI is on the lookout for the next India coach and Gautam Gambhir is the frontrunner for the role.

A former India coach has given a big disclaimer on Gautam Gambhir taking up the role of the next Indian head coach. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently on the lookout for the next coach as current coach Rahul Dravid's contract is set to expire soon.

According to reports, Gautam Gambhir is the frontrunner for the role.

Dravid's contract was initially stipulated to end after last year's ODI World Cup but was handed an extension till the culmination of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Dravid will hope for a perfect swansong and help India break a 13-year jinx and lift an ICC title, having last won it in 2011.

The Men in Blue came extremely close last year in the 2023 ODI World Cup remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament but failed to overcome the last hurdle, losing to Australia in the Final.

Anil Kumble gives disclaimer to BCCI regarding Gambhir's appointment

However, ahead of BCCI's decision on who will be the new coach, Anil Kumble, who has previously served as a coach for the Indian cricket team issued a big disclaimer to the BCCI regarding the appointment.

Kumble highlighted that Gambhir has the credentials to become the Indian head coach but also acknowledged that despite his success with KKR, the BCCI will have to give the former India opener time.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Kumble said, “You have to give it time. He certainly is capable. We have seen Gautam handle teams. He has been a captain for India, for his franchise, for Delhi. He has all the credentials to be that. But Indian team's coaching is slightly different, you have to give him time to settle in. Like I mentioned, in case he takes up the job, he will have the task of looking at not just the current lot, but also the future of Indian cricket.”

