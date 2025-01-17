Proteas Bowling Woes Worsen, Anrich Nortje’s Probable Replacement Suffers Hamstring Niggle Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

He missed the latest SA20 clash which raised speculations.

The South African team are in a precarious position ahead of the much anticipated Champions Trophy 2025, with a host of their bowlers being forced to the sidelines.

After speedster Anrich Nortje was ruled out on Wednesday (January 15), it is now feared that his likely replacement Gerald Coetzee has followed suit.

Coetzee, who is currently plying his trade for the Joburg Super Kings in the ongoing SA20 2025 was left out of the playing XI for their recent match against the Pretoria Capitals. According to ESPNcricinfo, it is now understood that Coetzee has a hamstring issue and his participation in the SA20 is in doubt for the next few weeks.

Furthermore, the 24-year-old’s fitness levels are being closely monitored as well.

What options does South Africa have as a replacement now?

It’s expected that Coetzee, if fit, would make the trip to Pakistan since coach Rob Walter had confirmed that the speedster was in line for a Champions Trophy 2025 place but was left out in favour of the more experienced Nortje.

Should he be unable to, South Africa could look to 18-year-old tearaway Kwena Maphaka or South Africa’s most recent ODI cap, Corbin Bosch. Death-overs specialist Ottneil Baartman is another option since almost everyone else in contention is currently injured.

Nandre Burger has been sidelined for the summer due to a lower-back stress fracture, while Lizaad Williams continues his recovery from knee surgery. Daryn Dupavillon, previously representing the Pretoria Capitals, has also been ruled out of the SA20 tournament due to a hamstring injury.

Dupavillon’s injury marks him as the eighth seamer to face fitness issues this season. The list includes Ngidi (groin), Coetzee, Mulder (broken finger), Nortje (broken toe and back), Williams, Baartman, and Burger. Except for Burger, Nortje, Williams, and now Coetzee, the rest have resumed playing.

