Arjun Tendulkar to seek NOC to leave Mumbai for Goa

Arjun Tendulkar has sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the MCA, and is likely to play for Goa next domestic season.

Arjun Tendulkar has played two T20 matches till date.

Arjun Tendulkar has reportedly sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), to move from the team in domestic cricket, as confirmed on Thursday, August 11. The main objective for the move is to get game time, which hasn’t happened for the 22-year-old during his time with Mumbai.

“Getting maximum game-time on the ground is important for Arjun at this juncture of his career. We believe that the shift will improve the probability of Arjun featuring in more competitive matches. He is embarking on a new phase of his cricketing career,” a statement from SRT Sports Management read.

Arjun, son of the great Sachin Tendulkar, has played in two T20 games till date, both coming at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January 2021, with his left-arm seam fetching him two wickets at an economy of 9.57.

He has been a part of the Mumbai Indians setup in the IPL for the last two seasons, but hasn’t got a game yet.

