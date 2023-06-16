WATCH: Ben Stokes shocked after Zak Crawley gives Bazball welcome; hits boundary on the first ball of Ashes 2023

Cummins delivered a full ball wide outside the off stump. Although most batters would have left such a delivery untouched, Crawley struck it forcefully through the covers for a boundary.

In the opening ball of the 2023 Ashes series, England opener Zak Crawley hit it for a four to give a testament of Bazball, leaving captain Ben Stokes astonished. The highly anticipated Ashes Test series commenced on Friday at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, where England hosted the recently crowned champions of the World Test Championship, Australia. This Test match marked the beginning of the third cycle of the WTC.

After winning the toss, Stokes chose to field first on a pitch that was described as resembling an "ODI pitch" by veteran Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara, who is currently part of the commentary team in England. Australia captain Pat Cummins initiated the proceedings with the new ball, while Crawley faced alongside Ben Duckett at the other end.

Australia drop Mitchell Starc in place of Josh Hazlewood for first Ashes Test

The crowd at Edgbaston erupted with excitement, giving England's stunning start a thunderous reception. Stokes, sitting comfortably in the pavilion, was left amazed by the sight and burst into laughter. England's official Twitter account later shared a video of the incident with the caption: "We were all Stokesy there..."

Australia made only one change to their lineup from the WTC Final against India last week, with Mitchell Starc making way for Josh Hazlewood, indicating that Scott Boland, who impressed in the previous game at The Oval, retained his place. Meanwhile, England was delighted to welcome back Moeen Ali into the playing XI.

