"When someone's got you out 17 times...." - Ricky Ponting gives his verdict on out-of-favour David Warner

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has expressed his opinion on the David Warner selection debate and shared his predicted Australian XI for the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester.

Warner has accumulated 141 runs from six innings in the ongoing Ashes series. However, his position at the top of Australia's batting lineup has faced increased scrutiny following his two dismissals by long-time nemesis Stuart Broad in the recent Test that England won at Headingley.

Australia possesses backup opener Marcus Harris in their squad, waiting for an opportunity, while all-rounder Cameron Green is likely to regain fitness for the Old Trafford Test. Green's inclusion could be considered if Australia intends to retain Mitchell Marsh in their XI, given Marsh's remarkable century in Leeds.

Although captain Pat Cummins has stated that Australian selectors will explore all options for the crucial fourth Test, Ponting believes Warner has earned another chance based on his past performances.

Lack of first-class cricket hurts Australia's selection woes

Ponting told host Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of The ICC Review, "I know there's been a lot of chat the last couple of days since the end of Headingley and it's more the fact that it's Broad that's getting him out, I think. When someone's got you out 17 times, it does become as much a mental or probably more of a mental battle than it does a technical battle. But just thinking about the series, I'd be inclined to stick with David Warner."

Ponting also highlights that the lack of recent first-class cricket for players like Harris and reserve opener Matthew Renshaw strengthens the argument for retaining Warner as Australia aims to build on their 2-1 series lead.

Ricky Ponting's predicted Australia XI for 4th Ashes Test 1. David Warner, 2. Usman Khawaja, 3. Marnus Labuschagne, 4. Steve Smith, 5. Travis Head, 6. Mitch Marsh, 7. Alex Carey, 8. Mitchell Starc, 9. Pat Cummins, 10. Todd Murphy, 11. Josh Hazlewood

