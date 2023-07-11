Watch: All 17 dismissals of David Warner by Stuart Broad

After the 17th dismissal of Warner, Broad has come close to creating a World record in Test cricket for a bowler dismissing any batter most times and currently ranks fifth on the list

Stuart Broad turned heads at Headingley as he claimed David Warner's wicket for a record 17th time in Test cricket during the third Ashes Test. This incident occurred in the third over of Australia's second innings when Broad delivered a fuller-length ball, resulting in a thick outside edge. Zak Crawley took a remarkable catch at second slip by moving swiftly to his left. Interestingly, Broad had previously dismissed Warner in a similar manner in the first innings.

With this 17th dismissal of Warner, Broad has come close to setting a world record for the most times a bowler has dismissed a particular batter in Test cricket. Currently, he holds the fifth position on the list, surpassing Malcolm Marshall's 16 dismissals against Graham Gooch and joining Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh, who also have 17 scalps each.

Broad is closely behind Alec Bedser, who dismissed Arthur Morris 18 times, and Glenn McGrath, who claimed Michael Atherton's wicket on 19 occasions. The former opener hopes Australia will continue to face Broad in a bid to avoid holding the unwanted record for the most dismissals against a bowler.

Indian off-spinner second-highest after Broad to dismiss Warner in Test cricket

Since the unforgettable Headingley Test in 2019 where Ben Stokes' exceptional performance stunned Australia, David Warner has often found himself at the mercy of Stuart Broad.

When it comes to bowlers who have dismissed Warner the most times in Tests, Broad stands head and shoulders above the rest. He leads the chart with six more dismissals of Warner compared to the next best, Ravichandran Ashwin. Another compatriot, James Anderson, is not far behind Ashwin, having claimed Warner's wicket on ten occasions.

