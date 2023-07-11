West Indies vs India: Schedule, Squads, Venues & Live Streaming details

All you need to know about the upcoming WI vs IND series, which is slated to kickstart from July 12 in the Caribbean.

West Indies vs India Live: With a slight alteration in approach and the inclusion of young talents, India is poised to commence their journey in the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. Presently, the Indian cricket team is in the West Indies for an extensive tour lasting a month. This series marks West Indies' return to international cricket following their underwhelming performance in the recently concluded World Cup qualifiers.

Unfortunately, the Windies failed to qualify for the major ICC event held in India. On the other hand, India is seeking redemption after their defeat to Australia in the WTC Final. There were discussions about a potential change in leadership following India's disappointing performance in the final, but the board has decided to retain Rohit Sharma as the captain. India has already announced their squad for the entire tour, whereas West Indies have only revealed their squad for the first test and will soon convene to finalize their squad for the white-ball leg.

During this month-long tour, India is scheduled to compete in 2 tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is. The opening test between India and West Indies will commence on 12th July, marking the resumption of the World Test Championship 2023-25 at Windsor Park in Dominica. The second test will be held at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago, starting on 20th July.

Following the test series, both teams will engage in a 3-match ODI series. Two of the three ODIs will take place at Kensington Oval in Barbados, while the final ODI will be hosted by the Brian Lara Academy in Trinidad. The ODI series is scheduled to take place from 27th July to 1st August. Subsequently, the teams will compete in a 5-match T20I series, with three matches being played in the Caribbean islands and the remaining two in Lauderhill, USA.

West Indies vs India Live Streaming

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of West Indies vs India Series 2023?

The WI vs IND series will be live-streamed on JioCinema and FanCode app.

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of West Indies vs India Series 2023?

The live telecast of all West Indies vs India series matches will be live telecasted on DD Sports channel.

West Indies Tour of India 2023: Full Schedule of WI vs IND Series 2023

West Indies vs India 1st Test Match: 12 July 2023; Windsor Park, Dominica.

West Indies vs India 2nd Test Match: 20 July 2023; Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad.

West Indies vs India 1st ODI: 27 July 2023; Kensington Oval, Barbados.

West Indies vs India 2nd ODI: 29 July 2023; Kensington Oval, Barbados.

West Indies vs India 3rd ODI: 1 August 2023; Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

West Indies vs India 1st T20I: 3 August 2023; Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

West Indies vs India 2nd T20I: 6 August 2023; National Stadium, Guyana.

West Indies vs India 3rd T20I: 8 August 2023; National Stadium, Guyana.

West Indies vs India 4th T20I: 12 August 2023; Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida.

West Indies vs India 5th T20I: 13 August 2023; Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida.

ALSO READ: Watch: Rohit Sharma in splits after Rahane's 'main abhi bhi young hoon' remark

India squad for WI vs IND series

India squad for test series:

Rohit Sharma ©, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

India squad for ODI series:

Rohit Sharma ©, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat

India squad for T20I series:

Hardik Pandya ©, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Verma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.