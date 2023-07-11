Watch: Rohit Sharma in splits after Rahane's 'main abhi bhi young hoon' remark

The Indian captain couldn't help but get ticking with his funny bones after an amusing response from his Mumbai and India teammate to a journalist's query.

Rohit Sharma was left in splits and gave a hilarious moment to the fans with his funny response on Ajinkya Rahane's assertion to still being young on his Test match comeback aged 35.

The Indian captain laughed his heart out as Rahane told journalist Vimal Kumar "main abhi bhi young hoon yaar (hey, I am still young)" as he was asked during the pre-series presser to explain his state of mind ahead of the West Indies Tests.

The amusing incident was shared in a clip by the BCCI on their formal Twitter handle ahead of the opening Test in Dominica, starting Wednesday (July 12). Rohit couldn't help but burst into laughter as Rahane quietly brushed aside an age query from the veteran journo during a media interaction at Windsor Park in Roseau.

Vimal was asking Rahane behind the camera how he is treating the two-match Test series, having only just entered a comeback trail since the World Test Championship (WTC) and appointed vice-captain for this assignment. To this, the veteran middle-order player, however, chose to focus first on Vimal pointing towards his age, which sparked a laugh for Rohit who was watching him at the side.

Rahane's age response gets Rohit's funny bones ticking

The clip shared by the BCCI being evidence to the hilarious incident sees Rohit erupting in a big laugh when Rahane quietly told Vimal to not speak about his age, insisting he is still very much young in his state of mind.

"Is age mein matlab? Main abhi bhi young hoon yaar [At this age means? I am still young].” Rahane asserted, before Rohit laughed his heart out.

The Indian captain then turned into a temporary reporter himself and asked if Rahane, who is into his third Test match tour of the Caribbean, has any word of advice to multiple youngsters part of the squad. Namely Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the batting department.

Rahane responded with a word on "patience", which the young guns must show in abundance on testing pitches in the West Indies, where the tracks can border on the extreme: be dry and make run-flow a task or give bowlers a real upper hand by offering consistent seam movement.