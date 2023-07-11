"People are going overboard" - Harbhajan Singh backs India skipper amid criticism

After Sunil Gavaskar criticized Rohit Sharma highlighting his weaknesses as a captain, veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed his support for the experienced India opener. There were high expectations for Rohit when he took over as India's all-format captain from Virat Kohli. While under Rohit's leadership, India successfully retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, they were unable to defeat the same opponent in the WTC final.

Rohit Sharma and Co were convincingly beaten by Pat Cummins' Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship last month. Prior to India's heartbreaking loss to Australia, they were defeated by England in the semi-final of the ICC World T20 last year. Regarding Rohit's current captaincy tenure, Harbhajan opined that it is unjust to solely blame Rohit for India's performance in the WTC final.

Furthermore, the former India cricketer reminded Rohit's critics that the veteran batsman commands immense respect in the Indian dressing room.

Harbhajan Singh backs India skipper amid criticism

Harbhajan said while speaking to news agency PTI, "I find that people are going a bit overboard... the way Rohit has been criticised. Cricket is a team sport and one individual cannot take you from one place to other. Team India didn't do well in WTC final, and yes, you talk about that performance and move on from there. But it is unfair to criticise Rohit alone, that he is not scoring runs, putting on weight, not captaining well. I think he is a brilliant leader."

As a former teammate of Rohit in both the Indian national team and Mumbai Indians (MI), Harbhajan also expressed his confidence in the Indian captain's ability to perform well in the upcoming matches. Team India has recently arrived in the Caribbean for their multi-format tour, which will begin with a two-match Test series against the West Indies from July 12, marking the start of their new WTC campaign.

