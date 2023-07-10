"He is like a drug..." : MS Dhoni reveals strong camaraderie with this CSK player

The CSK skipper disclosed that the player is akin to a drug who leaves one you questioning his presence or absence

MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, celebrated his 42nd birthday on July 7, 2023. The entire cricketing fraternity showered him with wishes, as fans from around the world expressed their adoration for the legendary cricketer. Recently, Dhoni shared an intriguing fact about his teammate from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Indian cricket team, Deepak Chahar.

During the audio launch of Dhoni Entertainment's 'LGM', the CSK skipper disclosed that the right-arm seamer is akin to a drug who leaves one you questioning his presence or absence. Dhoni highlighted the strong camaraderie he shares with Chahar.

"Deepak Chahar is like a drug, if he is not there, you would think, where is he - if he is around, you would think, why he is here - good part is that he is maturing but he takes time & that is the problem, in my lifetime, I won't see him matured (smiles),” Dhoni further stated.

Deepak Chahar enjoyed an impressive IPL 2023 season

Deepak Chahar had a successful season in the IPL 2023, claiming 13 wickets in ten matches at an average of 22.84 and an economy rate of 8.73. This impressive performance came after Chahar's unfortunate injury in the third game against the Mumbai Indians.

Despite his noteworthy performance in the T20 extravaganza, Chahar did not secure a spot in the Indian squad for the West Indies tour in any format. The seamer, born in Uttar Pradesh, has a history of recurring injuries that have hindered his consistency in the national team.

He missed the entire IPL 2022 due to an injury and was hopeful of being selected for the T20 World Cup 2022. However, to Chahar's disappointment, he did not make the cut for the tournament.

