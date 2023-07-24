While McDonald acknowledged room for critique in tactics and execution, he considered the suggestion of Cummins resigning as captain after the series as far-fetched.

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins finds himself in the spotlight as the Ashes series approaches its conclusion. Despite facing on-field challenges and off-field criticism, head coach Andrew McDonald has unequivocally dismissed any speculation of Cummins stepping down as captain after the series.

During the Manchester Test, Cummins and the Australian team encountered a tough situation as England's Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow displayed impressive batting skills, putting the visitors on the backfoot. Australia's short-pitched bowling tactics also faced scrutiny against England's aggressive 'Bazball' approach. Former Victoria captain Darren Berry criticized Australia's strategies and even predicted Cummins' resignation after the final Test at The Oval.

In response to Berry's remarks, coach McDonald called them "most interesting" and emphasized the diverse nature of leadership. He acknowledged that even the best players occasionally have bad games, which adds pressure to the role of the captain.

Pat Cummins and Co focussed to dominate England in the final Test at The Oval and win series 3-1

While McDonald acknowledged room for critique in tactics and execution, he considered the suggestion of Cummins resigning as captain after the series as far-fetched.

"There are opinions that we respect and there are opinions that we don't. We're all working for Australian cricket team together. It should never really come down to Pat as an individual but, unfortunately, as a captain, sometimes you wear that," McDonald said to reporters after the 4th Ashes Test.

Cummins, who has played in all four Ashes games so far, denied claims that the captaincy had affected his performance. Meanwhile, as the Ashes series comes to a close, all eyes will be on Cummins and his team in the final Test at The Oval as they gear up to seal the series 3-1.

