"He can lead for 7-8 years" - Ambati Rayudu names future long-term captain for CSK

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu holds the belief that Ruturaj Gaikwad possesses the potential to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a successor to the legendary captain MS Dhoni. CSK, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, achieved their record-equalling fifth IPL title in 2023 after a thrilling victory against Gujarat Titans in the summit clash.

Amidst numerous speculations surrounding the captaincy and the future leader of CSK after Dhoni's retirement, Rayudu has expressed his opinion on the matter. He stated that Gaikwad could become the long-term leader of the team provided that Dhoni takes him under his wing and mentors him during the upcoming IPL edition.

At the age of 42, Dhoni is in the final stages of his illustrious T20 career but is yet to officially announce his retirement. On the other hand, Gaikwad has emerged as a key player in the CSK lineup, showcasing his powerful hitting abilities on numerous occasions during the recently concluded IPL campaign.

Ruturaj Gaikwad set to lead the Indian team at Asian Games

“Coming to the future, I think Ruturaj (Gaikwad) has a great chance. He has those leadership qualities in him. So, if Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai grooms him say a year or so, then he can lead the team for 7-8 or even 10 years. He is in good hands with Mahi bhai and (Stephen) Fleming. He is calm, down-to-earth and extremely talented," said Rayudu while speaking to BehindWoods TV.

Rayudu also emphasized that the talented opener should be included in all formats of the national team. However, he pointed out that the national team's management has not fully utilized Gaikwad's potential. It's noteworthy that Gaikwad is set to lead Team India in the forthcoming Asian Games scheduled to be held in China from September 23 to October 8.

