Glenn McGrath urges Australia to copy 'Bazball' to win Ashes 3-1

Legendary Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath has opined that the Pat Cummins-led team to draw inspiration from England's 'Bazball' style and approach the Oval match with an all-out attacking mentality, even if there's a chance of losing. Despite rain disrupting the final day of the fourth test at Old Trafford, Australia managed to retain the Ashes.

McGrath believes it's crucial for Australia to capitalize on this situation and secure a victory in the fifth Test at Kennington Oval. Winning the series on English soil would be a remarkable achievement and provide a significant boost to the team's confidence.

Notably, England was considered favorites leading up to this marquee clash, particularly due to their revolutionary Bazball approach in Test cricket. Therefore, the 53-year-old emphasizes the importance of winning the fifth Test and, subsequently, regaining the Ashes.

McGrath believes England squandered chances to lead the Ashes

“I would rather see Australia lose the last Test by backing themselves, really taking it to England, rather than going down with a whimper. To return to Australia with a 3-1 victory would be huge response to Bazball – an incredible achievement,” McGrath told BBC Sports.

McGrath also emphasised that the matches have been closely contested thus far and he wouldn't have been surprised if England had been leading 3-0 by now. He believes England squandered their opportunity by dropping several catches in the first two matches, but also acknowledges their advantage in winning all the tosses so far.

Furthermore, McGrath suggests that England might have won the Old Trafford Test had they declared a bit earlier on Day 3. The 53-year-old also took a sly dig on England skipper Ben Stokes saying that the Three Lions can become one of the best but they need to walk the talk.

