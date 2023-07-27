WATCH: Mitchell Starc bowls a shocker to uproot Ben Stokes' stumps

The dismissal took place during the 39th over of the innings when Starc was on a short burst. Stokes was forced to depart with a single-figure score, granting Australia a crucial wicket.

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc delivered an outstanding ball that led to the dismissal of England captain Ben Stokes on Day 1 of the fifth Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval. Stokes was forced to depart with a single-figure score, granting Australia a crucial wicket.

The dismissal took place during the 39th over of the innings when Starc was on a short burst. The 33-year-old bowler pitched the ball up, causing Stokes to be squared up. Although Stokes attempted to turn it away, the ball swung slightly after pitching and uprooted the off-stump leaving the all-rounder in shock.

Throughout the series, Stokes inflicted considerable damage on Australia. He notably scored 155 runs and nearly carried England to victory in their pursuit of a mammoth 371 in a previous match. Additionally, in the third Test at Headingley, he scored 80 runs in the first innings to significantly reduce the lead for the hosts.

Australia eye first Ashes win on English soil since 2001

In the ongoing match, despite England's initial 62-run opening partnership, the Australian team made a strong comeback to take crucial wickets of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root in quick succession. However, Harry Brook counterattacked and formed an impressive 111-run partnership with Moeen Ali before the latter was dismissed by the returning Todd Murphy.



Currently, Australia holds a 2-1 lead in the five-Test series, securing victories in the first two matches at Edgbaston and Lord's. The home team managed to bounce back with a thrilling 3-wicket win at Headingley. Unfortunately, persistent rain washed out the entire fifth day's play in Manchester, preventing England from leveling the series. At tea, England's score stands at 250-7, with Mark Wood and Chris Woakes at the crease.

If Australia manages to avoid defeat at the Oval, they will achieve their first series victory on English soil since 2001.

