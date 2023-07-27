Jay Shah suggests probable change in date for IND vs PAK WC game; schedule can be revamped

The announcement of a possible schedule change caused concern among fans and stakeholders who had already made travel arrangements, including booking flights and hotels in Ahmedabad

In a recent development Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acknowledged the possibility of a change in the 2023 World Cup schedule. However, he emphasized that any alterations made are not exclusively intended for the India vs Pakistan game.

The rescheduling of India vs Pakistan clash in the 2023 ODI World Cup has been under discussion due to concerns expressed by the local police in Ahmedabad. They raised issues about ensuring adequate security on October 15, which coincides with the commencement of the Hindu festival Navaratri. The high-profile nature of the match, coupled with the festive spirit of the religious celebration could potentially strain the authorities' ability to manage the event efficiently.

"We have received requests from 2-3 member boards to change match dates. It's not specific to the India-Pakistan match," the BCCI Secretary said to Sports Today.

Three member boards of the International Cricket Council (ICC) approached the BCCI for changes in dates however, Shah did not name the cricket boards or the matches for which they are requesting a change in dates.

India look to extend unblemished record against Pakistan

The announcement of the potential schedule change has caused anxiety among fans and stakeholders who had already made travel arrangements, including booking flights and hotels in Ahmedabad, waiting with baited breaths for India vs Pakistan encounter. Historically, this match has been one of the most-watched sporting events worldwide, with fans from both nations eagerly looking forward to this intense showdown on the cricket field.

Adding to the excitement of this probable schedule change, India currently boasts a flawless 7-0 head-to-head record against Pakistan in Cricket World Cup history. The teams last faced off during the 2019 World Cup and anticipation is running high ahead of their eighth meeting at the marquee event in 2023.

