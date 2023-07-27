Ben Stokes hints at becoming a spinner for a longer Test career

While contemplating the possibility of surgery to address the persistent knee injury, Ben Stokes remains resolute in his determination to contribute to the country's success as an all-rounder

Ben Stokes is exploring various options which include a potential surgery or transitioning into a spin bowler to prolong his Test career as an all-rounder. On the eve of the fifth and the final Ashes Test, he confirmed that he won't be bowling due to his injury. Chronic tendonitis in his knee has been a recurring issue for Stokes for several years.

Following the conclusion of the series, Stokes plans to consult with medical experts to determine the best course of action for his knee injury. The goal is to enable him to continue leading the team and playing as an all-rounder during their upcoming assignment in India in January.

At the Oval, Stokes was also seen trying out off-spin, similar to his previous use of the skill on tour against Pakistan. He is considering emulating all-rounders like Tony Greig and Garry Sobers, who bowled both spin and seam for their teams.

Ben Stokes will be eager to lead the team in the next Ashes series

“Yeah, it’s something I obviously want to get sorted. The time in which I’ve seen specialists and stuff like that there has been cricket around," said Stokes when asked about the possibility of an operation.

“So as it’s been manageable we’ve just cracked on. But those are conversations we will be able to have in that time off. You saw me bowl spin before. I don’t know. There is probably time to think about that after the series," he added.

Looking ahead, the 34-year-old cricketer's primary focus is leading the English cricket team in the highly anticipated Ashes tour Down Under in 2025-26. Stokes is eager to spearhead the team's efforts to secure victory against arch-rivals Australia, especially considering England's decade-long drought without an Ashes win.

However, he has made it clear that he won't be opening the door to a return to the ODI side for their World Cup defense in India in October, much to the disappointment of white-ball coach Matthew Mott.

