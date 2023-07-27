Ace India Pacer Released from India ODI Squad Ahead of West Indies Series

The right-arm pacer has a sore ankle and as a precautionary measure has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team.

In a recent development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided an update regarding Mohammed Siraj's unavailability for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

According to reports, Siraj complained of ankle pain after the conclusion of the two-match Test series. As a precautionary measure, he along with other red-ball members like Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, KS Bharat, and Navdeep Saini has returned to India.

Confirming that Team India will not seek a replacement, the BCCI released a short statement that read, "Mohd. Siraj has been released from Team India’s ODI squad ahead of the three-match series against the West Indies.The right-arm pacer has a sore ankle and as a precautionary measure has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team.The team has not called for a replacement player for the ODI series, which commences on July 27, 2023 in Barbados."

Siraj steps up in absence of Bumrah and Shami

Team India is taking no chances with their key bowling spearhead. With crucial tournaments like the 2023 Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup on the horizon, the management hopes for Siraj's swift recovery to full fitness.

Notably, the right-arm pacer has not been included in the T20I squad and his next appearance is likely to be in the 2023 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. He showcased remarkable form with the red ball during the Test series, securing a five-wicket haul in the second Test at the Queen's Oval Park, where he was also named the player of the match.

In the extended absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj has stepped up alongside Mohammed Shami and surged to the top of the ICC ODI rankings during Team India's home season in early 2023. Currently, he holds the second position, ranking only behind Australia's Josh Hazlewood.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.