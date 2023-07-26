WATCH: Mark Wood plays 'Barbie' song in Ben Stokes' Ashes press-conference

England pacer Mark Wood brought some entertainment to the ongoing Ashes series by taking over the microphone during captain Ben Stokes' pre-match press conference.

The latest Barbie movie has undoubtedly gained significant attention. Joining the bandwagon, England pacer Mark Wood brought some entertainment to the ongoing Ashes series by taking over the microphone during captain Ben Stokes' pre-match press conference.

A video posted by England Cricket Board (ECB) on their social channels captured the moment. Stokes, seated at the press conference room in The Oval was all smiles as the Barbie Girl song played on the microphone. "Woody?" inquired the England skipper, while the camera panned to the pacer, who was smiling behind him.

The ongoing Ashes series will see England facing Australia in the fifth and final Test, with the visitors leading 2-1 after the fourth Test in Manchester ended in a draw due to washout. The hosts managed to win one back in the series in Leeds, thanks to a remarkable player-of-the-match performance from Wood, who took seven wickets and scored 40 crucial runs across the two innings.

As Ben Stokes was sitting down for his pre-match press conference...



Mark Wood decided to hijack the microphone and have a bit of fun.



Barbie 1-0 Oppenheimer.



Ben Stokes heaps praises on Stuart Broad

Previously, the reigning World Test champions had defeated England at Edgbaston (by two wickets) and Lord's (by 43 runs).

Despite feeling deflated after the Old Trafford washout, which saw England dominating the game, Stokes emphasized that morale would not be an issue at The Oval.

Stokes also paid tribute to Stuart Broad at the press conference. Broad holds the record for being the leading wicket-taker in the Ashes, claiming 18 scalps. Additionally, he became the second fast bowler, after Anderson, to achieve 600 Test wickets.

"At 37 years old it's testament to the work and effort he puts in. It's amazing. It was always going to be hard for one bowler to play every game this series but he's been incredible for us. He's been very good at coming on with the ball and changing the game," Stokes said.

