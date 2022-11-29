'He is going to give you big hundreds in 50-overs, Test cricket': Nehra's prediction on India youngster

The former India fast-bowler heaped effusive praise on this young Indian batting talent, predicting a future filled with big runs under his belt.

Ashish Nehra spoke in effusive praise of India's prodigious young talented opener Shubman Gill. The former India fast-bowler recognised the bright start that the Punjab cricketer has had to his international career and lauded him for his efforts, besides predicting a future filled with big runs in his kitty.

Speaking to Amazon Prime Video, the host broadcaster for the ongoing India tour of New Zealand, Nehra said yes there are other young promising talents around the circuit. But for him, none fits the bill quite like Gill does. The ex left-arm quick turned coach and commentator predicted him scoring "big hundreds" for India in Tests and ODIs.

Nehra was speaking in the aftermath of Shubman Gill's successive good knocks in the ODI series versus New Zealand. Building on his year-long gains in the 50-over version, Gill backed up his freeflowing half-century in Auckland with a breezy 45 not out off 42 balls in Hamilton.

Nehra lauds Gill

Having seen him from close quarters as coach of the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Nehra foresaw a bright future for Shubman Gill, where he would soon be the indispensable full-time opening batter in the white-ball set-up.

"Shubman Gill is one guy who is going to give you big hundreds in 50-overs and Test cricket," Nehra said.

"He is someone who plays according to the situation and conditions and that's what he has been doing here as well."

"Before rain (in Hamilton), he had a different mindset and after the break, when Suryakumar Yadav was batting gloriously, he (Gill) had a different mindset because he has all these gears."

"He is one of the shining lights. There are too many names - Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad - but Shubman Gill is right up there and there is no doubt about that," he added.

Gill has been tremendous for India in the ODIs this year, a season where India are gradually building towards the 2023 World Cup without much spotlight.

The 23-year-old has taken the opportunity to open in absence of the regularly rested skipper Rohit Sharma with both hands and made 625 runs from his 11 innings with an average of 78.13 and strike-rate of 104.16.