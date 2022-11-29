Kohli, Rohit to be phased out from T20Is in the coming months: Reports

The two modern-day giants of Indian cricket may have played their last T20Is for India with the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Speculations are rife on the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in T20Is ever since the end of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. With the two players approaching the back half of their thirties, and India needing them to extend their careers in the longer versions while carrying enough backups in the shortest format, it is felt that the time for the transition is now.

Both Kohli and Rohit rested the T20I series in New Zealand that was held less than a week after the gutwrenching semifinal loss against England in Adelaide, with Hardik Pandya captaining the side. The premier allrounder is touted as India's new captain for the T20Is, replacing Rohit with a crop of younger talent around him ahead of the 20244 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA.

When head coach Rahul Dravid was asked in the aftermath of the England defeat whether India's T20I set-up needs to evolve and switch the change mode, the coach had said it is too early to speak of the end for Kohli and Rohit.

However, in a report published by the PTI, a BCCI source privy to the developments has said the end is imminent for the legendary duo and other seniors part of the Australian trip.

End of the road for Kohli, Rohit in T20Is?

Speaking to PTI on conditions of anonymity, a source within the BCCI said the board and the selectors will not be asking Kohli, Rohit, R Ashwin or any other senior player to be retiring, for that is an individual call.

But recognising the welfare of the T20I side, the think-tank will be moving on to the youngsters in the coming months.

"The BCCI never asks anyone to retire. It is an individual decision. But yes, with just a handful of T20Is scheduled in 2023, most of the seniors will concentrate on ODIs and Test matches in that cycle," the source from the board said.

"You don't need to announce retirement if you don't want to. You will not see most of the seniors playing T20 next year."

With only a year left to the 2023 World Cup in India, the 50-over game will re-emerge into the spotlight and will be enjoying most of the focus. But that shouldn't mean any lack of attention to the T20I set-up, with India playing a limited amount of games heading into the next T20 World Cup in early 2024. Subsequently, the need to appoint a new full-time captain and rebuilding a side around him. The upcoming months will reflect the think-tank's vision.