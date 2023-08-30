Ashwin highlights the importance of 'wearing helmet' after Mohammad Rizwan's bizarre dismissal in Asia Cup opener

In an unforeseen twist of fate, Rizwan fumbled as he failed to make contact between his bat and the ground, opting instead for an ill-timed jump.

Mohammad Rizwan found himself entangled in an unusual moment when a lapse in focus led to his run-out during the Asia Cup 2023 opener against Nepal. Rizwan played a clinical role in the match with a deft knock of 44 runs. Unfortunately, his innings came to an unexpected end due to a peculiar run-out. This incident happened in the 23rd over which was being bowled by Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane.

In an unforeseen twist of fate, Rizwan fumbled as he failed to make contact between his bat and the ground, opting instead for an ill-timed jump. The precise throw executed by Airee shattered the stumps while Rizwan remained mid-air, leading to his dismissal. This sudden turn of events left everyone astonished. The snapshot of Rizwan's run-out swiftly gained traction across various social media platforms.

Adding perspective to the incident, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin remarked it was a rare instance for Rizwan as he was ducking for cover. Ashwin thereafter emphasized the significance of protective headgear and found it bizarre that the Pakistan wicketkeeper wasn't wearing one while batting.

"The height of the throw made it harder to evade for Rizwan but for someone who generally dives to make his ground all the time while running between the wickets, this is a rare instance of him ducking for cover and the only reason is that he isn’t wearing his helmet. He loves sweeping against spin and no helmet makes it even more bizarre," read the Tweet from Ashwin.

Earlier in the match, Pakistan had won the coin toss and elected to bat first. However, their opening duo of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq fell short, managing just 25 runs on the scoreboard before Babar Azam and Rizwan collaborated to stabilize the team's position.

