"I will update you..." - Ravichandran Ashwin trolls Narendra Modi's parody account on X

Ravichandran Ashwin is well-known for infusing his tweets with humor. The experienced off-spinner recently engaged in a similar playful exchange with a parody account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the ongoing inaugural match of the Asia Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Nepal, the fake account attributed a mention to Ashwin.

“Thanks for supporting NEPAL Ashwin I’m watching too,” he wrote.

Ashwin was quick to respond. “Sir, I will update you on the proceedings from the #PAKvNEP game, you carry on with your meetings🤝.”

Prior to this, Ashwin had shared a tweet about the first contest.

Sir, I will update you on the proceedings from the #PAKvNEP game, you carry on with your meetings🤝 https://t.co/ZtGyTUqzxS — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 30, 2023



Nepal make their debut in Asia Cup

Earlier today (August 30), Pakistan won the coin toss and opted to bat in the first match of the Asia Cup 2023 against debutants Nepal. Both teams are in Group A alongside India. The victors of this stage will advance to the Super 4 round. Meanwhile, Group B comprises Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh and all three teams will play at least one game in Pakistan.

Rohit Paudel, the captain of Nepal's team, expressed the significance of this occasion, deeming it a 'historic moment'. Nepal secured their entry into the Asia Cup by triumphing over the United Arab Emirates in the qualifier's final showdown.

Marking a departure from tradition, the Asian Cricket Council has hosted this year's tournament across two nations - Pakistan and Sri Lanka. This strategic maneuver was done due to the prevailing political tensions between India and Pakistan, causing India to decline playing in Pakistan. The ACC ratified Pakistan's hybrid proposal, whereby India will exclusively compete in Sri Lanka. Notably, Sri Lanka is slated to host a total of nine matches, culminating in the grand finale on September 17th. Meanwhile, Pakistan is designated to host four matches in this riveting cricketing spectacle.

