Ashwin reveals how he escaped being timed out against Australia

During a discussion on his YouTube channel, Ashwin recounted how he became first acquainted with the "timed-out" rule.

In light of the recent controversial timed-out dismissal of Angelo Mathews, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared an incident from the Nagpur Test against Australia, where he narrowly avoided being timed out due to the opposition's lack of awareness about the rule.

The issue of being "timed out" has sparked considerable debate and has elicited a range of arguments both in favor of and against such dismissals. During a discussion on his YouTube channel, Ashwin recounted how he became first acquainted with the "timed-out" rule. He revealed he intentionally delayed his walk to the crease while serving as a nightwatchman in the Nagpur Test earlier in the year.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin revealed details of the incident. “In the Nagpur Test against Australia, I went in as the nightwatchman in the first Test. I wanted to go slowly, so that would be the last over of the day and it would be stumps. But then, the umpire told me, “You came to the crease a bit late. Do you know that if they [Australia] have appealed, I would have given you out?” I was really shocked,” he said.

Ashwin shares his opinion on the Angelo Mathews dismissal

Returning to the Mathews incident, Ashwin expressed his opinion that neither the Sri Lankan batter nor Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan should be held accountable. He argued that it was a straightforward case of one party being aware of the rules while the other was not.

“Mathews was really upset when he got out. Rightly so, I mean no one should get out like that, right? Everybody will feel bad when that happens. Not many teams will have that awareness to appeal for that. So, it looks like one is right and the other is wrong in this matter. But in this situation, both of them are right,” Ashwin commented.

