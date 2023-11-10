"Easy to advice on TV..": Babar Azam hits back at former Pakistan cricketers on captaincy debate

Ahead of the final league match against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday (November 11), Pakistan captain Babar Azam has responded to his critics who have raised questions about his captaincy methods and tactics. Babar contends that those criticizing him should reach out personally with their advice and firmly states that he feels no pressure as a captain.

Facing the challenging task of advancing to the semi-finals, Pakistan must bat first and secure a victory against England by a margin of 287 runs. As the Men in Green teeter on the edge of elimination from the 2023 ODI World Cup, the 29-year-old skipper continues to grapple with intense pressure and criticism over the team's performances.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has even hinted at the possibility of replacing Babar as the ODI captain following the conclusion of the tournament.

Babar Azam quashes captaincy dismissal rumours

During a press conference on Friday, Babar dismissed the notion that criticism or questions about his captaincy have affected his performance. He also took a swipe at critics attempting to offer him advice.

"I have been captaining for the last 3 years and I don't feel there has been any pressure on me. It's not that I or the team has not performed due to which people are saying there is pressure on me. I have been giving the same performance since I became the captain. These things happen and it's how one looks at it. Everyone has their own point of view, thinking. If someone has to give me advise then my phone number is available to all. It is easy to advise sitting on TV screens, better would be to message me personally. So, I don't feel there has been any pressure on me."

Currently occupying the 7th position in the points table, England must secure a victory against Pakistan to ensure direct qualification in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

کل کا میچ اہم ہے ، پلاننگ کے تحت کھیلیں گے، فخر زمان 20سے30اوورز رہے تو ہدف تک پہنچ سکتے ہیں، اسی طرح ہماری ٹیم میں افتخار اور محمد رضوان بھی ہیں، ورلڈکپ میں میری اور ٹیم کی پرفارمنس کی وجہ سےسوال اٹھایاجارہاہے، تین سال سے کپتانی کررہاہوں، مجھ پر کوئی دباؤ نہیں ہے،بابراعظم… pic.twitter.com/hqOUn3RTW9 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 10, 2023

