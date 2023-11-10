WATCH: Misbah-ul-Haq injures collarbone of Pakistani sports anchor

In a video that went increasingly viral, Misbah's delivery hit Fakhar Alam, who wasn't hearing a helmet and struck his collarbone with impact.

Pakistan sports presenter Fakhar Alam survived narrowly in the nets from a dangerous injury after almost getting hit in the face from a bouncer by former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq. Misbah is a regular on the sports show which is hosted by Fakhar.

In a video that went increasingly viral, Misbah's delivery hit Fakhar Alam, who wasn't hearing a helmet and struck his collarbone with impact. Fakhar Alam then later took to social media to share the snippet with the fans.

He wrote on X, "ATTEMPTED MURDER by @captainmisbahpk I had a narrow escape in the nets today….He is lethal and quick bowling with a stick…swinging both ways…short one and I was not wearing a helmet….big bruised collar bone….. tu changi nayee kiti Misbah…..yaad rakhi….. #AskThePavilion."

ATTEMPTED MURDER by @captainmisbahpk I had a narrow escape in the nets today….He is lethal and quick bowling with a stick…swinging both ways…short one and I was not wearing a helmet….big bruised collar bone….. tu changi nayee kiti Misbah…..yaad rakhi….. #AskThePavilion pic.twitter.com/NFph4D2oSJ — Fakhr-e-Alam S.I & S.E (@falamb3) November 9, 2023

Pakistan has got a mathematical chance of qualifying for the semis of the 2023 ODI World Cup

New Zealand all but ended Pakistan's hopes of making the cut for semis of the 2023 ODI World Cup after their resounding win over Sri Lanka in their final league game on Thursday (November 9). The Kiwis hammered Sri Lanka by 5 wickets, chasing down 172 in just 23.2 overs in Bengaluru and boost their Net Run Rate to +0.743.

However, Pakistan have at least got a mathematical chance to make the semi-finals by leapfrogging New Zealand in the points table but faces a near-impossible task.

If Pakistan bats first and scores 300, they need to restrict England to 13. They need to maintain a margin of 287 runs if they score more than 300 runs in Kolkata.

