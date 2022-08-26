Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Asia Cup 2022 LIVE on TV in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, Schedule, Fixtures, Teams, Squads, Venues and All you need to know

Everything you need to know about the Asia Cup 2022, set to get underway at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, August 27.

India will take on Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

The Asia Cup 2022 will kickstart on Saturday, August 27, with Sri Lanka to take on Bangladesh in Dubai in the opener. This will be followed by a high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash at the same venue the following day.

This will be the 15th edition of the Asia Cup, the second to be played in the T20I format after 2016. India are the most successful team in the competition’s history, having won seven titles till date, including the most recent one in 2018, which was also played in the UAE.

The competition was earlier to be hosted by Sri Lanka, but was later moved to the UAE owing to the current situation in the island nation. The 13 matches will be played across Dubai and Sharjah, with the latter hosting 10 of them, including the final on September 11.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Asia Cup 2022:

Asia Cup 2022: Tournament format

Hong Kong became the sixth team to qualify for the event, having defeated the UAE, Kuwait and Singapore in the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers recently.

India, Pakistan and Hong Kong are placed in Group A, while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Each team will play the other two in the group once, and the top-two will make it to the subsequent Super 4 round, on the basis of which, the two finalists shall be decided.

Asia Cup 2022 schedule: Fixtures, Dates and Timings

(All timings in IST)

Group Stage

Saturday, August 27 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st Match, Group B, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Sunday, August 28 - India vs Pakistan, 2nd Match, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Tuesday, August 30 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match, Group B, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, August 31 - India vs TBC, 4th Match, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Thursday, September 1 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 5th Match, Group B, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Friday, September 2 - Pakistan vs TBC, 6th Match, Group A, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 7:30 PM

Super Four

Saturday, September 3 - Match 1 (B1 v B2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 7:30 PM

Sunday, September 4 - Match 2 (A1 v A2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Tuesday, September 6 - Match 3 (A1 v B1), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, September 7 - Match 4 (A2 v B2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Thursday, September 8 - Match 5 (A1 v B2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM

Friday, September 9 - Match 6 (B1 v A2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM

The Final

Sunday, September 11 - Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM

Asia Cup 2022 live telecast: Where to watch Asia Cup 2022 live on TV

India: The Star Sports Network will telecast the entire Asia Cup tournament in India, with the matches to be televised live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD)

Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

US: Willow TV and ESPN Sports

Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details

The Asia Cup 2022 matches can be live streamed on the Hotstar website and app in India and in the US.

PTV Sports will live-stream the Asia Cup 2022 in Pakistan.

Asia Cup 2022: Complete squad lists

Group A

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Babar Hayat, Aftab Hussain, Ateeq Iqbal, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Ghazanfar Mohammad, Yasim Murtaza, Dhananjay Rao, Wajid Shah, Ayush Shukla, Ahan Trivedi, Mohammad Waheed.

Group B

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain , Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal.