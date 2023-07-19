India confirmed to play Pakistan on Sept 2 in Asia Cup 2023; ACC announces full schedule

There's a possibility of India and Pakistan facing each other three times in 15 days upon progression to the Super 4 and the final!

In a recent development, Jay Shah has announced the much-anticipated schedule for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. India, who have been clubbed with Pakistan and Nepal in Group A will kickstart their campaign on September 2. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B. The tournament will begin on August 30 and run until September 17.

Earlier in June, the Asian Cricket Council disclosed the timetable for the Asia Cup, utilizing a hybrid model. Four matches are designated to take place in Pakistan while the remaining nine matches are scheduled in Sri Lanka.

Bilateral cricket has suffered due to tense political relations between India and Pakistan for the past fifteen years. Consequently, these neighboring nations now solely compete against each other in multi-team tournaments held at neutral venues. In the case of India and Pakistan progressing to the Super 4 and the final, there is a potential for them to face each other three times within a span of 15 days.

Asia Cup 2023 Full schedule announced

Taking to Twitter, Shah posted, "I am happy to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated Men's ODI #AsiaCup2023, a symbol of unity and togetherness binding diverse nations together! Let's join hands in the celebration of cricketing excellence and cherish the bonds that connect us all."

I am happy to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated Men's ODI #AsiaCup2023, a symbol of unity and togetherness binding diverse nations together! Let's join hands in the celebration of cricketing excellence and cherish the bonds that connect us all. @ACCMedia1 pic.twitter.com/9uPgx6intP — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 19, 2023

The Indian board has cited safety concerns and ruled out traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in September. Consequently, the PCB has offered India the option of playing their matches in the United Arab Emirates, resulting in what is being referred to as a "hybrid model."

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rajvardhan Hangargekar spits fire; takes two scalps in one over

The tournament will include India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, with a total of 13 ODI matches. This year, the tournament will be organized into two groups, each consisting of three teams, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage.

The final match will be contested by the top two teams from the Super Four stage on September 17.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.