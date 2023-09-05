Asia Cup venue change to Hambantota put on hold

The earlier plan to move the tournament to Hambantota has been put on pause and efforts are being explored if the schedule can be played as originally planned, in Colombo.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) appears to have reversed its decision and is now contemplating hosting the matches in Colombo. The earlier plan to relocate to Hambantota has been temporarily halted, and efforts are underway to assess the feasibility of adhering to the original schedule, which was set to take place in Colombo.

According to the latest updates from both the ACC and Sri Lanka, the organizers are exploring the possibility of conducting the Colombo leg of the championship, despite concerns about heavy rain due to the prevailing weather patterns on the island, particularly in the capital city. Fortunately, the weather situation and forecasts are showing signs of improvement.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it has been reported that plans to shift venues have been put on hold.

Meanwhile, Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the President of ACC, has responded strongly to the criticisms made by former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi, who has been launching severe attacks against Shah and the ACC regarding the tournament schedule.

Jay Shah responds to Najam Sethi's criticism on Asia Cup schedule

“All the full members, media rights holder, and in-stadia rights holders were initially hesitant to commit to hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan. This reluctance stemmed from concerns related to the security and economic situation prevailing in the country,” Shah said.

The Indian team drove to Colombo on Tuesday afternoon, and upon checking into the Taj Samudra Hotel, they were greeted by bright and sunny weather. The team management has not yet received official confirmation regarding the schedule, and they continue to assume that the matches will take place in the capital city itself.

ALSO READ: "Feeling bad for Chahal and Samson" - Fans lament as India names 15-member squad for ODI World Cup

Sources indicate that a definitive decision will be communicated to them within the next two days, during which the team does not have any scheduled practice sessions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.