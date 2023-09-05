"Feeling bad for Chahal and Samson" - Fans lament as India names 15-member squad for ODI World Cup

The chief selector for the Indian men's cricket team Ajit Agarkar emphasized that no alterations to the provisional World Cup squad would occur unless there was an injury concern.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup during an announcement on Tuesday. This global cricket event is slated for later this year. Rohit Sharma has been designated as the team's captain, with Hardik Pandya serving as his deputy. One of the most notable developments in this squad announcement is the exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal, who has once again missed out, while Axar Patel has secured the selectors' approval.

Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector for the Indian men's cricket team, introduced a 15-member provisional squad for the forthcoming ODI World Cup on the same day. Agarkar emphasized that no alterations to the provisional World Cup squad would occur unless there was a team member's injury.

Noteworthy omissions from the marquee ICC tournament squad include prominent figures like Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan. Despite being part of India's Asia Cup 2023 team as a traveling reserve for several months, Sanju Samson failed to secure a position in the World Cup squad. Consequently, social media platforms have seen a surge of reactions from netizens in response to India's World Cup squad announcement.

India's 15-member squad for 2023 ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

