Ireland Women's T20I Tri-Series Live Streaming Details for All Locations: Where to Watch Ireland-Australia-Pakistan Women Tri-series live on TV, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time
Ireland Women, Australia Women and Pakistan Women are set to compete in a six-match T20I tri-nation series at the Bready Cricket Club in Northern Ireland between July 16 and July 24.
Each team will face the other two twice, and the side with maximum points will be declared the winner of the competition.
Australia, the current T20 and ODI World Cup champions and the top-ranked side in ICC rankings across the two formats, haven’t played an international game since their WC 2022 triumph in New Zealand earlier this year.
Pakistan, meanwhile, swept Sri Lanka 3-0 in T20Is and took the ODI series 2-1 at home in May-June. Ireland had hosted South Africa for three T20Is and as many ODIs last month, and went down 1-2 and 0-3 in the respective series.
The upcoming competition serves as a great preparation for Australia and Pakistan ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 beginning July 28.
🎥: Final training session ahead of our first match in the @HanleyEnergy Women’s International Tri-Series.— Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) July 16, 2022
Thanks again the Eglinton Cricket Club for the hospitality…and the weather! 😎#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/7yxA29AM6s
Here’s everything you need to know about the T20I tri-series featuring Ireland Women, Australia Women and Pakistan Women:
Women’s T20I tri-series in Ireland 2022 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures, venue, dates and time
Match 1: Australia vs Pakistan, Bready Cricket Club | July 16, 2022 | 8.30 pm IST
Match 2: Ireland vs Australia, Bready Cricket Club | July 16, 2022 | 8.30 pm IST
Match 3: Ireland vs Pakistan, Bready Cricket Club | July 16, 2022 | 8.30 pm IST
Match 4: Ireland vs Australia, Bready Cricket Club | July 16, 2022 | 8.30 pm IST
Match 5: Australia vs Pakistan, Bready Cricket Club | July 16, 2022 | 8.30 pm IST
Match 6: Ireland vs Pakistan, Bready Cricket Club | July 16, 2022 | 8.30 pm IST
Women’s T20I tri-series in Ireland 2022: Complete squads list
Ireland Women
Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron
Australia Women
Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington
Pakistan Women
Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan
Ireland Women’s T20I tri-series Live Streaming Details and Where to Watch on TV
ICC.TV will carry all games live.
Fans in Ireland and in the UK can watch the series on FreeSports TV (some matches live, some matches delayed.
Live Streaming Details in the rest of the world are as follows:
Indian Sub-Continent: FanCode
Australia: Fox Sports and Kayo will show Australia Women’s matches, while the games between Pakistan and Ireland will be streamed on Cricket Ireland Live.
Sub Saharan Africa: SuperSport
US & Canada: Willow TV
Caribbean: Flow Sports