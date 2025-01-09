News
Cameron Green set to return to australia for wtc final
News
January 9, 2025 - 8:52 pm

Australia Set To Gain From Return Of Former RCB Star For WTC 2025 Final Against South Africa

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The allrounder's return might cost Mitchell Marsh his place in the team

Cameron Green set to return to australia for wtc final

Australia are likely to be boosted by the return of fast-bowling allrounder Cameron Green for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, chairman of selectors George Bailey said on Thursday.

Green, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024, was sidelined for a prolonged period due to a stress fracture in his lower back in September last year.

Also Read: After Konstas, Australia Punt on Another Young Prodigy for Sri Lanka Tour

Green required a spinal surgery which ruled him out of IPL 2025 in March as RCB decided against retaining him for the new season. However, the allrounder had begun his recovery and is on track to be fit by June. The WTC final will take place at Lord’s from June 11-15.

“Very hopeful that he’ll be available as a batsman for the World Test Championship final,” Bailey said on Green.

Green’s return also means Mitchell Marsh could lose his place in the squad for the big final. With Green unavailable for the recently-concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy,  Australia called Beau Webster who impressed on his debut in the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Bailey said that thought Green’s return is crucial for the team, it is not the end for Marsh.

“I think Mitch at his best, and with a longer-term view of potentially what the Ashes may look like and what England may throw at us, I think he has a skill set there,” he said.

“No taking away from the fact that at some stage we’re clearly going to have the return of Cameron Green as well into the team. Unlike some, I’m not as glass half-empty as to where that leaves Mitch,” Bailey added.

Cummins out of Champions Trophy?

Bailey also revealed that captain Pat Cummins is set to undergo scans for a sore ankle which puts his participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy under doubt.

“He’s got a little bit of a sore ankle as well. In the next week or so he’s got a scan coming up and we’ll get a bit more information on where that’s at,” Bailey said.

Cummins had already opted out of the upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka later this month as he is awaiting the birth of his second child. Bailey felt that vice-captain Steve Smith was the most logical to lead the team in the sub-continent.

Australia
Cameron Green
Champions Trophy 2025
Pat Cummins
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

