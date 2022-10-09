Australia vs England T20I series 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch AUS vs ENG T20Is Live on TV, live streaming details, schedule and squads

Australia will host England for a three-match T20I series beginning Sunday, October 9, in build up to the T20 World Cup 2022.

Australia recently defeated West Indies 2-0.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, hosts Australia are set to play England in a three-match series, beginning Sunday, October 9 in Perth, with both teams aiming to fine-tune their preparations for the marquee event.

England recently defeated Pakistan 4-3 in a closely fought series away from home, while Australia won 2-0 against West Indies at home, after having gone down 1-2 in a closely fought series in India last month. Australia have named Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar and Kane Richardson in their squads for the upcoming series, each of whom were in a race to get 100% fit ahead of the World Cup in recent times, and it remains to be seen whether they feature in the series opener.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler returns to lead England after over two months, and Ben Stokes is set to play his first T20I since March 2021. Australia enjoy a 10-9 edge over England in completed head-to-head T20Is till date, and the gulf widens to 7-1 in the matches played Down Under.

AUS vs ENG 2022, Schedule: Complete fixtures list for Australia vs England T20Is 2022

First T20I: Sunday, October 9 – Perth Stadium, Perth (4:10pm local time, 1:10pm IST)

Second T20I: Wednesday, October 12 – Manuka Oval, Canberra (7:10pm local time, 1:10pm IST)

Third T20I: Friday, October 14 – Manuka Oval, Canberra (7:10pm local time, 1:10pm IST)

AUS vs ENG 2022, TV channels: Where to watch Australia vs England T20Is 2022 live on TV

The Sony Sports Network will broadcast the matches live on TV in India. The list of channels elsewhere in the world is as follows:

UK: BT Sport 1

Australia: Foxtel and Kayo Sports

New Zealand: SkyNZ

South Africa: SuperSport

Caribbean: SportsMax

USA: Willow TV

Australia vs England T20Is 2022 Live Streaming details

Australia vs England T20Is will be live streamed on the SONY LIV app and website in India.

AUS vs ENG 2022, T20I squad: Team lists for Australia and England

Australia (for 1st T20I)

Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson

Australia (for 2nd and 3rd T20I)

Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

England

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali (vice-captain), Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood