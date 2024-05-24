'Been a killer': Australians confess Kohli's threat in 2023 WTC Final on "The Test" - Season 3

They revealed that the team felt threatened and nervousness crept in when Kohli was getting settled in the middle.

The third season of the popular cricket documentary “The Test,” released earlier today on Amazon Prime Video and has already generated a lot of buzz.

In a segment that has been going increasingly viral on social media, a few Australian players and coaches shared their thoughts on Kohli’s formidable presence during the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final last year.

Speaking about the match, India had to chase down a towering target of 444 runs. At the close of Day 4, India's scoreboard read 164/3 with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane approaching their respective fifties.

The brewing partnership offered India a faint glimmer of hope. However, Australian bowlers, especially Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc executed their strategies flawlessly on the final day.

Boland dismissed Kohli on 49 and Starc claimed Rahane’s wicket, crushing India's hopes for any comeback as they were eventually bowled out for 234, handing Australia a 209-run victory and their first WTC title.

Australians reveal Kohli's threat in 2023 WTC Final

In the segment, skipper Pat Cummins, spinner Nathan Lyon and dynamic batter Steve Smith confessed that at one point when Virat Kohli was stitching a healthy partnership with Ajinkya Rahane on the penultimate day, the team felt threatened and nervousness crept in.

Cummins said, "Virat Kohli is the one guy who can chase it down in the fourth innings."

Adding to that, former player and coach Justin Langer said, "He's been a killer against Australia."

The Aussies expressed that despite their victory, they remained extremely wary of Kohli’s ability to chase down daunting targets and feared that he would turn the momentum in India's favour and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

