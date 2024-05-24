'I have the 2011 World Cup': Suresh Raina shuts down Pakistan journalist for taunting him over non-selection as T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

The former India batter gave a fitting reply to the journalist's mocking.

Suresh Raina was recently involved in a keyboard war with a Pakistan journalist as the latter taunted him after Shahid Afridi was named ambassador of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held in June in USA & West Indies.

The former India batter did not remain shut and gave a fitting reply to the journalist's mocking.

The journalist took to his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote,

"ICC has named Shahid Afridi as an ambassador for ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Hello Suresh Raina?"

Raina was quick to give a stark reminder that he has the 2011 ODI World Cup trophy. He was also quick to recount the semi-final between India and Pakistan in Mohali, in which Pakistan suffered a crushing loss.

Raina replied, "I'm not an ICC ambassador, but I have the 2011 World Cup at my house. Remember the game at Mohali? Hope it brings back some unforgettable memories for you."

I’m not an ICC ambassador, but I have the 2011 World Cup at my house. Remember the game at Mohali? Hope it brings back some unforgettable memories for you. https://t.co/5H3zIGmS33 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 24, 2024

Why did Suresh Raina react?

For the unversed, Raina recently made a remark about former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi. The incident happened while commentating during an IPL 2024 game when Raina was inquired if he would reverse his retirement to play for India in the upcoming marquee tournament.

In reply, the former Indian left-hander highlighted that his name is Raina and not Afridi, which was a subtle reference to when Afridi had come out of his retirement to play for Pakistan again.

Afridi now joins the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle and Usain Boult as ICC announced the former Pakistan all-rounder as the latest T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador.

Speaking about India, they have been placed in Group A alongside Canada, Pakistan, USA and Ireland. Rohit Sharma and Co will kickstart their campaign with a match against Ireland on June 5.

